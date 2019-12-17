Siddhant Chaturvedi, newcomer Sharvari to star in YRF's 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films on Tuesday announced a sequel to their 2005 crime comedy "Bunty Aur Babli" with Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari in the lead.

The sequel, titled "Bunty Aur Babli 2", will be directed by Varun Sharma, who has previously worked as an assistant director on YRF blockbusters "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai".

Siddhant broke out earlier this year after his scene-stealing act in Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy".

For his performance as MC Sher, the actor was lauded by both the critics and the audiences. Sharvari, who hails from Mumbai, was discovered by the studio last year and has been grooming her since then.

Yash Raj Filmstook to twitter to announce the new.

Varun, who has also penned the script, said the sequel is set in the current era.

"Siddhant caught everyone's eye with his brilliant acting debut in 'Gully Boy' and became the heartthrob of the nation. We are very excited to have him play the role of Bunty. He is a superb actor, is extremely charming and he fits the role perfectly. Sharvari is an extremely special actress to watch out for. She is a powerful performer and you have to watch her on-screen to understand what we mean. Given the film and the roles, they are definitely the perfect casting. They are a fresh, hot pair and their chemistry and energy is infectious," the director said in a statement.

The sequel has already started shooting, the studio said.

"Bunty Aur Babli", featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan, was a blockbuster when it released in 2005.

Abhishek and Rani played the eponymous duo who con people for money before realising that they are being chased by hardened police officer Dashrath Singh.

"Bunty Aur Babli 2" will be produced by Aditya Chopra.