Citizenship Act: Celebrities stand in solidarity with students after crackdown at Jamia, AMU

Celebrities including Bollywood stars and cricketers took to Twitter and Instagram to condemn the police crackdown.

Published: 18th December 2019 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Celebrities condemns the violence against college students by the Delhi Police.

Celebrities condemns the violence against college students by the Delhi Police. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The ongoing protests in several parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) took a violent turn when college students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University faced a crackdown at the hands of the police.

This garnered heated reactions from celebrities including Bollywood stars and cricketers who took to Twitter and Instagram to condemn the act, with many saying that "violence isn't the solution."

Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana among others took to Twitter and Instagram to stand in solidarity with the students of Jamia and AMU.

Farhan Akhtar put up an Instagram story to condemn the act.

Cricketers like Aakash Chopra and Irfan Pathan also tweeted about the same.

Many different colleges including three IITs have also declared solidarity with Jamia and AMU students.

