Citizenship Act stir: Deeply saddened by unrest across educational institutions of our country, says Hrithik

While some on social media praised the popular actor for raising his voice, many questioned his late entry to the debate and his neutral perspective.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In an apparent reference to the police crackdown against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, actor Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday said he is "saddened" by the unrest across various educational institutions across India and hoped for peace.

The actor is the latest name from Bollywood to react to the violence the students were subjected to on Sunday evening as they were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"As a parent and a citizen of India, I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country.

"I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the world's youngest democracy," Hrithik, 45, wrote on Twitter.

While some on social media praised the popular actor for raising his voice, many questioned his late entry to the debate and his neutral perspective on the issue.

"I am a huge fan of yours. Please remain neutral like this and don't fall into the propaganda trap laid by your liberal friends, in this critical time. That's all I wish from a superstar like you," a Twitter user said.

Another wrote, "Nobody can remain neutral in crucial time." 

A tweeple quipped, "Bhaiya aap late ho. Program khatam ho gaya (Brother, you're late. The programme is already over."

"Silence was much better," wrote a disappointed user on the microblogging site.

