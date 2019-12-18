Home Entertainment Hindi

Rasika Dugal wraps up shoot of Mira Nair’s Suitable Boy adaptation

Rasika will next be seen in Lootcase, which will hit the theatres on April 10.

Published: 18th December 2019 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Rasika Dugal

Actor Rasika Dugal

By Express News Service

Actor Rasika Dugal, who was recently seen in the Amazon Prime series Out of Love, has wrapped shooting for Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. Rasika started filming for the project in September and concluded it on December 12 in Maheshwar.

In a statement, Rasika, said, “I have always been an ardent follower of Mira’s work. I am always amazed by how she can rework a seemingly ordinary scene and infuse it with so much fun. It has been an incredible experience shooting with a bunch of very talented actors coming together to make a very interesting and warm ensemble and a delight to work with an extremely skilled crew. This one was a unique journey and one to remember.”

The BBC One series, also featuring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, debutante Tanya Maniktala and Vijay Varma, is the screen adaptation of Vikram Seth’s popular novel by the same name. Set around the post-independence period, the six-part series focusses on four families in the fictional town of Brahmapur, located between Varanasi and Patna.

Rasika will next be seen in Lootcase, which will hit the theatres on April 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Actor Rasika Dugal A Suitable Boy Mira Nair
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp