Rasika Dugal wraps up shoot of Mira Nair’s Suitable Boy adaptation

By Express News Service

Actor Rasika Dugal, who was recently seen in the Amazon Prime series Out of Love, has wrapped shooting for Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. Rasika started filming for the project in September and concluded it on December 12 in Maheshwar.

In a statement, Rasika, said, “I have always been an ardent follower of Mira’s work. I am always amazed by how she can rework a seemingly ordinary scene and infuse it with so much fun. It has been an incredible experience shooting with a bunch of very talented actors coming together to make a very interesting and warm ensemble and a delight to work with an extremely skilled crew. This one was a unique journey and one to remember.”

The BBC One series, also featuring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, debutante Tanya Maniktala and Vijay Varma, is the screen adaptation of Vikram Seth’s popular novel by the same name. Set around the post-independence period, the six-part series focusses on four families in the fictional town of Brahmapur, located between Varanasi and Patna.

Rasika will next be seen in Lootcase, which will hit the theatres on April 10.