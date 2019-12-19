Home Entertainment Hindi

Remakes portray our love for yesteryear’s music: Ragini Tandan

Published: 19th December 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Ragini Tandan.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Music runs in her blood – her mom has learned classical music, dad is learning music, grandfather plays the flute, brother sings too and cousins are pianists. Little wonder then that Ragini Tandan is one of the most promising young singers of the country’s music world. The 24-year-old, who released her debut track in March 2018 called Lamberghini which received over 340 million YouTube views, recently performed at DLF Cyberhub to celebrate its sixth anniversary.

Armed with a Master’s in Human Resource Management and Organisational Psychology from London’s King’s College, Ambala-born Tandan completed her schooling from DPS Mathura Road and later pursued Psychology Honours from Delhi University’s Kamla Nehru College. The daughter of a businessman father and school principal mother, Tandan always wanted to be a singer. She learnt classical music under Shrimati Nidhi Narang in Ambala and is a hardcore Sunidhi Chauhan fan.  

Excerpts of an interview:

When did you first think of becoming a singer?

I wanted to be a singer since I was in grade seven but didn’t know if it would be possible. All through my school and college days I participated in various competitions and won many too. From Ambala, I have travelled to Delhi, to Saharanpur, to Chandigarh and to a lot of other places for music competitions. In fact, in college I got through the ECA based on Hindustani classical vocals. At college I was a part of the music society and participated in many DU competitions.

Since I was studying, I never thought much about this opportunity coming my way in the form of Lamberghini which turned into what it did. And then the path was set.

When did you enter the Punjabi music world?

I’m still in the process of gaining a foothold in the world of Punjabi music. I have just sung Lamberghini and it got great response. Before that, I had sung the cover song of folk
album, Nahi Jana.

What about Bollywood?

I am happy where I am but need to work hard and wait for the right time. Hopefully, Bollywood will be on its way too. I have just released a song, a Gaana Original by Arko. It is a duet with Arko and Ankti Tiwari called Baashinda.

What’s your take on remixing folk songs format?

Folk songs are legendary and my personal favourites. Though I feel for us, as new generation of musicians, composers and music producers, remakes portray our love for the iconic sound of yesteryear music. Exposure to remixes/remakes of old folk music in new-age style is putting us back in touch with it. However, I feel it is important to make new music as well. Originals are a must as they are fresh and with every original, one can bring in a different style of music along.

What are your other interests?

I love reading books on psychology and watching films. I usually sit with my brother and help him out in the work he does. He writes so I help him compose a lot of music, his lyrics specifically. As I now stay in Mumbai, I love meeting my friends whenever I am in Delhi.

TAGS
Ragini Tandan Singer
