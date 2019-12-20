Home Entertainment Hindi

Catch restored version of The Apu Trilogy

Considered among the best works in parallel cinema, the movies are based on two Bengali novels written by Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay.

Published: 20th December 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By  Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of actor Karuna Banerjee, India International Centre is screening The Apu Trilogy – Pather Panchali, Aparajito and Apur Sansar – in collaboration with film enthusiasts Anil and Shampa Srivastava. The screening of Pather Panchali with English subtitles was held at CD Deshmukh Auditorium at the centre on Thursday.

Anil, who has been associated with the film society for long, says, “I have watched these movies over 100 times. But watching the blu-ray version by Criterion is a totally different experience. The copies are available online but are very poor quality prints because the negatives were burnt or lost. But The Criterion Collection has a created a re-mastered version. The way it does the restoration is amazing. The main purpose of this screening is to share the great restoration work with people.” 

Considered among the best works in parallel cinema, the movies are based on two Bengali novels written by Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay.  “Criterion is an American home video distribution company, which mainly focused on art films. They created a division called Criterion Classics, where they started doing restoration of films like a painting. Elements from different sources and prints are put together using digital techniques to get the best-quality print,” adds Srivastava, who under his company Open Health Systems Laboratory, is working on cancer research.

After every screening, there will be on-stage conversations with filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and film critic Samik Bandopadhyay. He says, “For this screening, we got permissions from the copyright owners – the government of West Bengal, Arora Film Corporation and Satyajit Ray Production. Criterion has rights to release DVDs in India but not for theatrical releases. Shampa and I are trying to connect them to other good Indian movies and restore them,” adds the cinema buff.

Aparajito: On December 20 6:30 pm

Apur Sansar: On December 21 6:30 pm

Where: CD Deshmukh hall, IIC

*Screening is open to all
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The APU Trilogy Pather Panchali Aparajito Apur Sansar CD Deshmukh Auditorium
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp