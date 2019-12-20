Kangana is all smiles in 'Panga' first poster

By Express News Service

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Kangana Ranaut have teamed up for the sports drama, which also stars Richa Chadda and Pankaj Tripathi

The first-look poster of Panga, Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film with director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, is out. The film is a light-hearted story about a national-level kabaddi player.Produced by Fox Stars Studios, the film also stars Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, and Mukesh Tiwari.The songs of Panga will be composed by the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio.

After playing an edgy and volatile role in her last film Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana will be seen as a mother in Ashwiny Tiwari’s film.

Meanwhile, Kangana is also part of the multilingual biopic on late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa, which is titled Thalaivi.