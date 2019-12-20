Home Entertainment Hindi

Rani Mukherji-Saif Ali Khan reunites after 11 years for Bunty Aur Babli 2

This is the first film in which Saif is acting with Rani after their 2008 romantic comedy, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

Published: 20th December 2019 12:02 PM

Rani Mukherji and Saif Ali Khan

Rani Mukherji and Saif Ali Khan

By Express News Service

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan are set to reunite on screen after 11 years in Bunty Aur Babli 2.
While Rani reprises her role from the 2005 original, Saif replaces Abhishek in the new movie, which is expected to be a rebooted sequel. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari.
In a statement, the makers announced that the sequel takes a time leap of a decade and will feature two pairs of the eponymous con duo Bunty Aur Babli—Rani and Saif, and Siddhant and Sharvari.

This is the first film in which Saif is acting with Rani after their 2008 romantic comedy, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. They have also worked together in hit films such as Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum.
“Rani and I have always had a lot of fun working with each other and I’m looking forward to our creative collaboration again. It’s also equally amazing to be back home at YRF again,” the actor said in a statement. He further said, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a completely rebooted sequel and is set in today’s time. It is a fantastic script that hooked me on instantly. Also, it’s a new role for me, new language and milieu and that’s what I really look for in a script. I also love the dynamics between the originals and the new Bunty Babli in the film. It’s fresh, hilarious and extremely engaging.”

Rani, who was recently seen in Mardaani 2, said, “The original Bunty Aur Babli got tremendous love and appreciation from audiences and it is their love that has made YRF decide to make the sequel. Abhishek and I were both approached by YRF to reprise our roles as the originals in Bunty Aur Babli 2 but, unfortunately, things didn’t work out with him and we will miss him dearly.”     

The actor said she looks forward to collaborating with Saif once again.  “As a team, we are so happy to welcome Saif. I have lovely memories of working with him and I’m really looking forward to creating something new and exciting with him in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Hopefully, audiences will give us the same love that they have given our earlier films,” Rani added. The sequel will be directed by Varun Sharma, who has previously worked as an assistant director on YRF blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. He has also penned the script.  Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film started shooting recently.

