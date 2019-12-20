Wishes pour in as Taimur celebrates his third birthday

By ANI

MUMBAI: The star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan turned three-year-old on Friday. The birthday party thrown by parents for their little one saw close family and friends.

As the little nawab turns three, the social media is flooded with birthday wishes and love for the little lad on his special day.

Sara Ali Khan penned a cute birthday note for her half-brother 'Tim' on her Instagram handle early this morning that read "Happiest birthday little Tim Tim #munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy."

Alongside the note, she shared three throwback picture with Taimur. The first picture saw Sara asking Taimur to pose for the camera while another photo has Sara and Ibrahim laughing at Taimur's cute actions.

Aunt Karishma Kapoor documented the snippets from last night's birthday celebration on her Instagram story.

There was a three-layered Christmas themed cake for the birthday boy, along with 'Happy 3rd Birthday Taimur' written on it.

Meanwhile, Taimur partied away with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia's kids at his birthday party yesterday. The celebration was also joined by filmmaker Karan Johar along with his child.

On the paparazzi favourite star kid's birthday, Kareena and Saif also sent a cake for the media people who were stationed outside the party venue.