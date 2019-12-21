Home Entertainment Hindi

Aaradhya Bachchan's women empowerment monologue leaves Amitabh Bachchan elated

The 8-year-old star kid was seen delivering a powerful monologue on women empowerment during the performance and was donning a red-green saree

Published: 21st December 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan with grand-daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan with grand-daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. (Photo| Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan felt elated after watching Aaradhya Bachchan's performance on women empowerment during her school annual day event and retweeted the video which was shared by someone by calling her grand-daughter 'the pride of the family.'

"The pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women .. OUR dearest AARADHYA," said the proud grandfather in his tweet.

The 8-year-old star kid was seen delivering a powerful monologue on women empowerment during the performance and was donning a red-green saree.

"I am Kanya (girl). I am the dream, the dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world, a world where I will be safe, I will be loved, I will be respected. A world, where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but, will be heard with the understanding of wisdom. A world, where knowledge will come from the book of life, flowing freely to the river of humanity," said Aaradhya during the monologue.

Amitabh Bachchan along with his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Nanda was seen at the annual day event themed 'Kanya'.

