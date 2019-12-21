Shriya Saran grooves to 'Naya Naya Love' for 'Sab Kushal Mangal'

By Express News Service

Shriya Saran, who was last seen in 'Drishyam', is set to make a special appearance in Sab Kushal Mangal. The actor will be seen along with Akshaye Khanna and Priyaank Sharma in a dance number called 'Naya Naya Love.'

In a statement, producer Prachi Nitin Manmohan said, “When I suggested Shriya’s name, everyone unanimously thought she is the right choice. Since she is a friend, I called to ask if she would do the song and she readily agreed. I am really thankful for her gesture. She came from Russia, rehearsed for a day and shot the song in just two days.” Choreographer Shabina Khan said, “It is a situational song and comes at a major turning point in the film. Shriya is a very good dancer.”

