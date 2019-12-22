Home Entertainment Hindi

Twitter users call for boycotting Farhan Akhtar's movie after actor supports anti-CAA protestors

Many called for boycotting the actor's upcoming movie 'Toofan', which is set for October 2020 release and is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Published: 22nd December 2019 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 07:47 PM

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Days after Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar came out in support of those protesting against the changes in the Citizenship Act, Twitter users opposed him on Sunday and rallied to demand a boycott of his upcoming movie 'Toofan'.

#BoycottToofan trended on Twitter with 1,775 tweets. Toofan is set for October 2020 release. The sports-based film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is jointly produced by Farhan and others.

One user wrote: "Friends a humble request -- Please trend this... and ask others to tweet and retweet. #BoycottToofan #FarhanAkhtar @FarOutAkhtar." "We don't want to see movies of such people... who aren't with the Constitution of our country... and inciting others to go against it," read another post.

One user remarked: "Don't see this upcoming movie of Farhan Akhtar. #BoycottToofan" "Do we really need to boycott his movie... his movies in the past did not make any mark... even when not boycotted. So, no one really gives a *** to his movies."

One post read: "@FarOutAkhtar. Misleading the youth by spreading hatred. He is the biggest threat to the nation." A Twitter user remarked: "We don't want to see a movie of such an illiterate person like @FarOutAkhtar who knows nothing about CAA. Since some people were protesting, he also gathered people to protest & did the same. Such a hypocrite. Have you ever spoken on Kashmiri Pandits?"

"Let's boycott people who have zero sense and are not responsible citizens," said a user.

