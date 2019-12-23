Home Entertainment Hindi

CAA stir: Director Hansal Mehta demands release of arrested 'A Suitable Boy' actress Sadaf Jaffar

As per reports the arrested actress was subjected to severe police brutality. At the time of her arrest, Sadaf Jafar was filming videos of the ongoing protests.

Published: 23rd December 2019 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Hansal Mehta has joined Mira Nair in demanding the release of "A Suitable Boy" actress Sadaf Jafar, who has been arrested for participating in anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Lucknow.

Mehta took to Twitter to condemn the arrest, calling it "shocking" and "telling". He tweeted: "This is shocking. And telling. How the people have shaken up an establishment that finds no other alternative than to brutalise in the face of protest. #ReleaseSadafJafar".

Earlier on Sunday, Mira Nair had tweeted demanding the release of the arrested actress. "This is our India now - Appalling: our #SuitableBoy actress, Sadaf Jafar, beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow! Join me in demanding her release," she wrote on Twitter.

This happens at a time when the youth across the nation are protesting against the CAA.

As per reports the arrested actress, who was formerly a school teacher was subjected to severe police brutality. At the time of her arrest, Sadaf Jafar was filming videos of the ongoing protests. She even live-streamed her own arrest.

Reports claim that over 200 people have been arrested for protesting against the CAA in Lucknow.

