CAA stir: Director Hansal Mehta demands release of arrested 'A Suitable Boy' actress Sadaf Jaffar

By IANS

MUMBAI: Hansal Mehta has joined Mira Nair in demanding the release of "A Suitable Boy" actress Sadaf Jafar, who has been arrested for participating in anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Lucknow.

Mehta took to Twitter to condemn the arrest, calling it "shocking" and "telling". He tweeted: "This is shocking. And telling. How the people have shaken up an establishment that finds no other alternative than to brutalise in the face of protest. #ReleaseSadafJafar".

Earlier on Sunday, Mira Nair had tweeted demanding the release of the arrested actress. "This is our India now - Appalling: our #SuitableBoy actress, Sadaf Jafar, beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow! Join me in demanding her release," she wrote on Twitter.

This happens at a time when the youth across the nation are protesting against the CAA.

As per reports the arrested actress, who was formerly a school teacher was subjected to severe police brutality. At the time of her arrest, Sadaf Jafar was filming videos of the ongoing protests. She even live-streamed her own arrest.

Reports claim that over 200 people have been arrested for protesting against the CAA in Lucknow.