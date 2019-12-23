Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' poster out, film to release on January 31, 2020 

Hindi

The coming-of-age film, directed by Nitin R Kakkar, will mark the Bollywood debut of actor Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla.
MUMBAI: The release date of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-starrer "Jawaani Jaaneman" has been advanced by a week, the makers announced on Monday.

The movie, which was previously scheduled to release on February 7, 2020, will now hit the theatres on January 31.

The coming-of-age film, directed by Nitin R Kakkar, will mark the Bollywood debut of actor Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla.

Saif and Alaia will play father and daughter, while Tabu has a pivotal role in the movie.

The film is produced by Saif's banner Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.

