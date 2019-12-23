Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega trailer, release date and more

Netflix on Monday announced the release date of the series, which promises to take its audience on a thrilling journey into a village in Jharkhand, which turns out to be India's phishing capital.

Published: 23rd December 2019 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 07:33 PM

Jamtara YouTube screengrab.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Netflix's upcoming show "Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega" is a fictionalised true-crime series, to be launched on January 10.

Directed by Soumendra Padhi and inspired by true incidents, "Jamtara" tells the story of young, ambitious and volatile people. Sunny and Rocky, along with their friends, quietly run a successful phishing scam from the small village of Jamtara. The village gets into the spotlight when a news report about the scam surfaces, making everyone want to be part of the game.

The cast includes Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, Sparsh Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Anshumaan Pushkar.

Padhi said, "The issue of phishing is so common and yet so under-represented in the media. I've been to Jamtara and spoken to multiple people about how these scams are pulled off. The stories are so real and yet so unbelievable that I knew I had to share them with the world. Based on true-crime incidents, the series required a great deal of research and detailing to bring to life various characters and motives. I'm so excited to collaborate with Netflix to take this story from a small town in India to audiences around the world."

The show is created by Viacom18 Studio's Tipping Point.

