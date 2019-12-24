Home Entertainment Hindi

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia slams Kangana's tax remarks

AAP's Ajoy Kumar also called her ill-informed, besides there were huge trolling and backlash that the actress faced across social media.

Published: 24th December 2019 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday slammed Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut for her remarks that only a few people pay tax in India while rest are dependent on them.

Giving her a lesson in basic economics, the Delhi Finance Minister explained to her that even a daily wage earner has to pay indirect taxes, if not direct.

In a series of tweets, Sisodia said: "Violence and damage to public property is wrong in every situation, it is against both humanity and law. ..But this country is not dependent on tax of only 3 per cent people. Every person in the country pays a tax, from a daily wage worker, even a daily wage labourer to a billionaire."

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film "Panga", on Monday the actress said: "We're still hooked to the pre-Independence era, where our country was under siege or bondage, and people had captured us by force or the gun. Going on strikes, shutting down the country or not paying taxes against those people was considered cool."

Sisodia also slammed her reminding her of the contribution made by a daily wager, who contributes to her personal income: "And yes! Even a normal daily wage labourer when going to the cinema contributes to the coffers of the movie stars and even pays (entertainment) tax for this country. Now think who is dependent on whom?"

Slamming the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters across the country that saw huge violence and arson, even in the national capital, Kangana had said: "What gives you the right to burn buses, trains and create ruckus in the country? A bus costs around Rs 70-80 lakh, and that is not a small amount."

AAP's national spokesperson Ajoy Kumar also called her ill-informed, besides there were huge trolling and backlash that the actress faced across social media.

"Firstly not smart to ask Kangana on tax collections -- she is woefully ill-informed. All the people pay indirect taxes and for the Aam Aadmi (common man) it is a huge part of his income.

"Secondly -- her views have always been divisive. If only she would read Ambedkar, Gandhi," Kumar tweeted.

