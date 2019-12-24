Home Entertainment Hindi

Ever-young actor Anil Kapoor turns 63 today

Sonam Kapoor through her Instagram story shared pictures from the menu of Anil's birthday bash, which read, 'Anil Kapoor's 21st birthday' and had dishes on his name.

Published: 24th December 2019 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor turns 63 today.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor turns 63 today. (Photo | Anil Kapoor Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Though Anil Kapoor turned 63, the ever-young actor threw a birthday party like that of a 21-year-old on Tuesday.

Actor's wife Sunita Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor shared pictures from their vacation in London where the actor's family had gone to celebrate his birthday.

Sonam Kapoor through her Instagram story shared pictures from the menu of Anil's birthday bash, which read, 'Anil Kapoor's 21st birthday' and had dishes on his name.

The ever-stylish actor also shared a childhood picture of her father wishing him 'Happy 21st'.

"To the most inspiring, understanding, the most youthful person in the family. Thank you Dad for being my constant support system and my pillar of strength. I love you so much for everything that you do for us and all that you are. Happy 21st," Kapoor captioned the post.

Kapoor's wife shared a picture of his husband having wine and penned a heartfelt post.

"My day is not complete if I don't tell you how much I love you .. Happy birthday, Husband..Grateful to be sharing this life with you," she captioned the picture.

Besides the Kapoor family, Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene who shares a very special bond with Kapoor took to Twitter to wish the actor on his birth anniversary.

"To one of the most disciplined people I have met, time seems to stand still, even as another year has passed. Very happy birthday and many happy returns to the original iron man! @AnilKapoor," Nene also shared a picture of the two stars with the tweet.

Other actors who took to their social media to wish the actor are Raj Kumar Rao, Kirti Kharbhanda and Disha Patani.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Kapoor Bollywood Anil Kapoor Birthday
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp