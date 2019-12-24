Ever-young actor Anil Kapoor turns 63 today

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Though Anil Kapoor turned 63, the ever-young actor threw a birthday party like that of a 21-year-old on Tuesday.

Actor's wife Sunita Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor shared pictures from their vacation in London where the actor's family had gone to celebrate his birthday.

Sonam Kapoor through her Instagram story shared pictures from the menu of Anil's birthday bash, which read, 'Anil Kapoor's 21st birthday' and had dishes on his name.

Wishing the forever 21 young and younger @AnilKapoor a very very Happy Birthday. — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 24, 2019

The ever-stylish actor also shared a childhood picture of her father wishing him 'Happy 21st'.

"To the most inspiring, understanding, the most youthful person in the family. Thank you Dad for being my constant support system and my pillar of strength. I love you so much for everything that you do for us and all that you are. Happy 21st," Kapoor captioned the post.

Kapoor's wife shared a picture of his husband having wine and penned a heartfelt post.

Sir @AnilKapoor , you are so so kind with your words. Thank you for all the grace you have showered upon me. Love you - a fan forever https://t.co/mi4Uw8bYIa — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 18, 2019

"My day is not complete if I don't tell you how much I love you .. Happy birthday, Husband..Grateful to be sharing this life with you," she captioned the picture.

MALANG on my Birthday! pic.twitter.com/iyr577KYxS — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 24, 2019

Besides the Kapoor family, Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene who shares a very special bond with Kapoor took to Twitter to wish the actor on his birth anniversary.

"To one of the most disciplined people I have met, time seems to stand still, even as another year has passed. Very happy birthday and many happy returns to the original iron man! @AnilKapoor," Nene also shared a picture of the two stars with the tweet.

Other actors who took to their social media to wish the actor are Raj Kumar Rao, Kirti Kharbhanda and Disha Patani.