B-Town spreads Xmas cheer on social media

Wishes kept pouring in from B-Town throughout the day as, amid a situation of political tension, the nation celebrated Christmas and everyone wished for peace.

Published: 25th December 2019 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Sara Ali Khan

By IANS

MUMBAI: As the festive mood takes over the country on the auspicious occasion of Christmas, B-Town is also spreading the cheer on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share: "Before all else, wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2020 .. may the glory of peace and well being be the moto of all .. may we live in the harmony of love and the blessings of this auspicious moment".

Rishi Kapoor shared a throwback family photo on Twitter where he can be seen wearing a Santa cap along with son Ranbir, who appears to be a teenager. Also in the photo are his wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima.

Sanjay Dutt shared a family photo on Twitter and Instagram with his wife Manyata and kids. The actor wrote: "Nothing better than spending time with your family during the holiday season! Here's wishing everyone a Merry Christmas #MerryChristmas2019 #HappyChristmas #MerryXmas"

Sara Ali Khan painted Instagram red by posting a series of photographs with her brother Ibrahim, who looks like a photocopy of his father Saif Ali Khan. She posted: "Red nose reindeer, White snowflake, Virgin eggnog, Christmas cake, Get the party started, It's Christmas Eve for heaven's sake!" The actress also shared a photo with dad Saif and wrote: "Merry Christmas everyone!"

Merry Christmas everyone

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Bhumi Pednekar shared a photo of her on Instagram where she can be seen happily posing in front of a gigantic Christmas tree. The actress wrote: "Merry Christmas Spread love and Joy! #love #instagood #christmas"

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: "Merry Christmas".

Diana Penty shared a gorgeous pic of hers in front of a beautiful Christmas tree and wrote on Instagram: "Ho! Ho! Ho(pe) you have an amazing day filled with love, laughter, family, friends... Merry Christmas everyone!"

Raveena Tandon shared a photo of hers on Insta where she looks gorgeous in a deep red dress. She wrote: "May your heart and home be filled with all of the joys the festive season brings. Merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year!"

Shilpa Shetty shared a Boomerang video on Insta where she can be seen trying to bake a cake. Son Viaan is seen in the video, too. Shilpa's expression is hilarious in the video. She wrote: "A little "two" Merry Grrrrrrr @shamitashetty_official But more the merrier...it's Christmas!! Cooking up a storm ... 7 desserts on the menu for Christmas lunch #christmas #christmastime #christmasdesserts #happiness #prep #love #gratitude #family".

Adil Hussain tweeted: "Hello Everyone... Have a great Christmas and may the light of the ever forgiving Jesus show you the path to evolve toward your highest potential! Merry Christmas to you everyone one. Love and light."

Neha Dhupia shared a family photo with husband Angad Bedi and their baby girl Mehr, all clad in red. She tweeted: "Merry Christmas from us to you"

Singer Neha Kakkar shared on Instagram: "Merry Christmas to You and your Family!! Christmas"

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza wished for happiness and peace for everyone on Christmas. He shared on Instagram: "If We could tell Santa what to give all of you, It would be happiness and peace. Not just this Christmas, but for the entire year...Merry Xmas from our family to yours."

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted: "Merry Christmas India!!! Celebrate love!!!" Director Sanjay Gupta also wished: "Merry Christmas".

filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan tweeted: "Merry Christmas to everyone filled with joy happiness n love".

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a photo of himself standing in front of a brightly lit and decked up Christmas tree and tweeted: "May this season be full of light, laughter, & peace for you & your family. Merry Christmas."

