Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh to headline 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

By Express News Service

Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee will face off against each other in Zee Studios’ upcoming production, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The film, directed by Abhishek Sharma, is a family comedy themed around weddings. Fatima Sana Shaikh, last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, plays the female lead.

“Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters,” says Abhishek. “The world is set in the innocence of the 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones. With awesome actors like Diljit, Manoj, Fatima, and a fantastic ensemble cast, I am sure we will be able to create an entertaining narrative for our family audience.”

The film will go on floors on January 6 for a start-to-finish schedule. The makers are planning to release the film by the end of next year. Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios shares, “It’s a new and unique concept, a mad family comedy with a powerful cast that will definitely entertain the audiences. We are happy to associate with Abhishek as the captain of this ship.”