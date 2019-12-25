Home Entertainment Hindi

Sanjay Gupta to adapt superhero graphic novel

The film will be co-produced by Asvin Srivatsangam and Vivek Rangachari.

Director Sanjay Gupta to make superhero film based on the Indian graphic novel 'Rakshak'.

Director Sanjay Gupta to make superhero film based on the Indian graphic novel 'Rakshak'. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Director Sanjay Gupta is set to make a superhero film based on the Indian graphic novel Rakshak. Written by Shamik Dasgupta, Rakshak follows a vigilante character called Commander Aditya Shergill, a former Marine Commando fighting against injustice and rape culture. Sanjay’s production house, White Feather Films, has bought the rights from publishers Yali Dream Creations. The film will be co-produced by Asvin Srivatsangam and Vivek Rangachari.

“So proud and happy to announce that my company White Feather Films has acquired the rights for Rakshak—a thrilling graphic novel about a vigilante superhero. This is India’s first graphic novel to be made into a massive and ambitious feature film,” Sanjay tweeted, adding that he will direct it. 

Previous films made in the superhero/vigilante genre in Bollywood include Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, A flying Jatt, and the Krrish franchise. Sanjay Gupta is presently working on a gangster drama titled Mumbai Saga. The film stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. 

