Sanjay Gupta to adapt superhero graphic novel

By Express News Service

Director Sanjay Gupta is set to make a superhero film based on the Indian graphic novel Rakshak. Written by Shamik Dasgupta, Rakshak follows a vigilante character called Commander Aditya Shergill, a former Marine Commando fighting against injustice and rape culture. Sanjay’s production house, White Feather Films, has bought the rights from publishers Yali Dream Creations. The film will be co-produced by Asvin Srivatsangam and Vivek Rangachari.

“So proud and happy to announce that my company White Feather Films has acquired the rights for Rakshak—a thrilling graphic novel about a vigilante superhero. This is India’s first graphic novel to be made into a massive and ambitious feature film,” Sanjay tweeted, adding that he will direct it.

Previous films made in the superhero/vigilante genre in Bollywood include Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, A flying Jatt, and the Krrish franchise. Sanjay Gupta is presently working on a gangster drama titled Mumbai Saga. The film stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.