Ajay Devgn to adapt Amish Tripathi’s upcoming book

Recently, actor-producer Ajay Devgn announced that he will be making a series of films on the unsung warriors of India. The first of the lot, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, a biopic on Maratha general Tanaji Malusare, is set to release on 10 January. Interestingly, Ajay’s production house has already picked the subject for the next entry in the franchise.

Ajay will be making a film on King Suheldev, who is said to have defeated Mahmud of Ghazni’s army in the 11th century AD. As per reports, the film will be based on author Amish Tripathi’s upcoming book. The makers have reportedly met with the novelist and discussed the adaptation.

Ajay Devgn has four releases lined up in 2020. After Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, he will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, Sooryavanshi and RRR. He is also set to reunite with Rohit Shetty on Golmaal 5 and Indra Kumar on his untitled next.