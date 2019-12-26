Daisy Shah to portray a child psychologist in 'See You in Court'

By Express News Service

Actor Daisy Shah will portray a child psychologist in her upcoming film, See You in Court. The film is being directed by Sachin Kaushik, an associate of Tigmanshu Dhulia.

While keeping the details of the movie under wraps, Daisy commented, “The film is about a 12-year-old, who files a case against his parents, and I will play a psychologist in it.” She was recently in Chandigarh, shooting for the film, which is set for. release in the first quarter of 2020.

Daisy was last seen in Race 3. She made her Gujarati debut earlier this year in Gujarat 11. Directed by Jayant Gilatar, the film was touted as the first sports-based movie made in Gujarati. Daisy played the role of a football coach in the film. The actor is expected to star in another Bollywood project in 2020.