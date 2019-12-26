Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone initiates new campaign ahead of 'Chhapaak' release

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone teamed up with her co-star Vikrant Massey from the upcoming outing 'Chhapaak' and initiated a new campaign 'Ab Ladna Hai' on Thursday ahead of the movie's release.

As impactful as the forthcoming movie's trailer, the new campaign will make you believe that one's action can definitely bring a huge impact on society.

Ahead of the movie's release, the actor took to Instagram and shared the special video alongside a caption that read "Badlaav ki neev shuruaat hoti hai... Badalna hai..."

'One Can Bring a Change' is the core theme of the campaign, and the video explains every such wrongdoing of the society that needs to be rectified. Situations or conditions that can be changed by consciously bringing a different outlook from within.

The moving trailer of the film that dropped two weeks ago is already becoming a talk among the people with the movie's spine chilling narrative.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film narrates the saga of the courageous journey of Malti, played by Deepika, who fights through all the hardships in courts.

Co-star Vikrant is portraying the role of Amol, her supporter and later love interest.

The movie is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005.

Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks.

Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family. Laxmi is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.

Penned by Atika Chohan, 'Chhapaak' is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.

