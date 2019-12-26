Home Entertainment Hindi

'No complaints, only gratitude': Zoya Akhtar on 'Gully Boy' Oscar campaign

The movie failed to make the cut in the top-10 movies that will advance to the next round of voting at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Published: 26th December 2019 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy" could not make it to the final Oscar nomination list for the Best International Feature Film category but the filmmaker looks at the entire campaign with gratitude rather than disappointment.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the role of a budding street rapper, the movie failed to make the cut in the top-10 movies that will advance to the next round of voting at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Zoya said she has learned a lot during the promotional campaign for the film.

"There was a huge learning. It was exciting because I have got many, many good things out of it. I'm not going to deny that a lot of good things have happened to me. There are no complaints, only gratitude," Zoya told PTI on the film's campaign.

The filmmaker said she is not disheartened by the result as she has learnt to take both happiness and disappointment in her stride.

"This has encouraged me to do what I do. We are born and bred in this business, you have ups and you have downs. You cannot let the ups go to your head or the downs go to your heart. Because I'm here to stay. I'm here to make movies. My job is to take every experience and get better with it. I have to do that, I have no choice. My first fim didn't do well, doesn't mean I'm going to cry. I'm just going to make a better film, then another better one and so on," she added.

Zoya has come on board for "Ghost Stories", a horror anthology directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar.

The film features an ensemble cast of Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Varma and Pavail Gulati.

"Ghost Stories" will stream on Netflix from January 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gully Boy Zoya Akhtar ghost stories Academy Awards
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp