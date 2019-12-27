Czech Republic recreated in Mumbai for Nehwal’s biopic

SHILAJITMITRA By

Express News Service

The makers of the upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic have installed 12 sets representing international stadiums on the outskirts of Mumbai. The film, starring Parineeti Chopra as the ace badminton player, went on floors in October. The sets were created by Amit Ray and Subrata Chakravorty, known for their work on films like Padmaavat and Kesari.

“We are covering her key matches; we’ve already turned around over five court designs. Each court is in a different country representing a different match right from Czech Republic to Manila,” director Amole Gupte shared. “The turnovers are very difficult to achieve in a limited time but Amit’s team, especially his art director Bala Patil have been amazing.”

Amit adds, “We had a record construction time. We created all the sets in a matter of seven days, over a hundred workers were toiling 24/7. Now we are shooting each match for a couple of days and then working overnight to turn the look around for the next one… it’s like an ant’s colony at work!” The film is nearing the end of its second schedule. A third and final schedule will be shot in January.