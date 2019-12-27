 Mohit Suri’s Malang, Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang, Anurag Basu’s next get new 2020 release dates

By Express News Service

It might be time to rejig your movie calendar for the coming year. As many as three upcoming Bollywood films have announced new release dates in 2020. First off, there’s Mohit Suri’s Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and others. The romantic thriller will release on February 7, 2020. The film has thus averted a clash with Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next, which is slated for arrival on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

Furthermore, Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang, previously titled Turram Khan, will release on March 13, 2020. The social comedy stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead roles. The film was earlier announced to arrive on January 31.

Lastly, Anurag Basu’s upcoming next—also starring Rajkummar Rao and other names like Abhishek Bachchan and Sanya Malhotra—will land in theatres on April 24. The film is outlined as an action-comedy and is reportedly titled Ludo.

