TV actor Kushal Punjabi commits suicide, industry expresses shock

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Television actor Kushal Punjabi who was last seen in 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' was found hanging at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai. The cops have found a suicide note.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was filed. Meanwhile, further investigations are underway. The 37-year-old's last rites will be held in Mumbai on Friday at 4 pm.

The actor shared screen space with the likes of John Abraham, Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi in Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan's joint production "Kaal", which released in 2005.

In 2007, Punjabi played pivotal roles in ensemble romantic comedy "Salaam-e-Ishq" and soccer drama "Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal", starring Abraham and Arshad Warsi.

His television career began with "A Mouthful Of Sky" in 1995 and over the years, Punjabi featured in popular shows such as "Kasam Se", "Kkusum", "Dekho Magar Pyaar Se" and "Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat" among others.

Punjabi also appeared in multiple reality shows such as "Fear Factor", "Mr. & Miss TV", "Paisa Bhari Padega" and "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa".

In 2011, he won the Shah Rukh Khan-hosted reality game show, "Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout", an Indian version of US series of the same name.

Kushal’s friend, actor Karanvir Bohra, expressed his shock on Instagram and wrote, "Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya."

Kushal had tied the knot with his European girlfriend Audrey Dolhen in 2015, with whom he has a three-year-old son Kian. Kushal's last Instagram story and post is a picture of himself with his son, Kian. As per sources, in his suicide note he wrote that nobody should be blamed for his death in his suicide note. He has apparently also mentioned in his one-and-a-half page note that 50 percent of his property/assets should be equally distributed among his parents and sister and the remaining 50 percent should be given to his son.

The news seems to have shocked many in the television industry as most considered him a 'positive' person. Several television stars such as Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, Shweta Tiwari, Jay Bhanushali and Baba Sehgal also expressed grief over Kushal Punjabi's sudden death.

We worked together on ishqmeinmarjawan and @PunjabiKushal was one positive guy always wearing a smile .I am shocked to hear that he has left us. May your soul rest in peace . pic.twitter.com/wdGwepcqzV — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) December 27, 2019



