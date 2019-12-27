Home Entertainment Hindi

TV actor Kushal Punjabi commits suicide, industry expresses shock

The 37-year-old actor was found hanging at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai and the cops have found a suicide note.

Published: 27th December 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Television Actor Kushal Punjabi.

Television Actor Kushal Punjabi. (Photo| Instagram)

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Television actor Kushal Punjabi who was last seen in 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' was found hanging at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai. The cops have found a suicide note.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was filed. Meanwhile, further investigations are underway. The 37-year-old's last rites will be held in Mumbai on Friday at 4 pm.

The actor shared screen space with the likes of John Abraham, Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi in Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan's joint production "Kaal", which released in 2005.

In 2007, Punjabi played pivotal roles in ensemble romantic comedy "Salaam-e-Ishq" and soccer drama "Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal", starring Abraham and Arshad Warsi.

His television career began with "A Mouthful Of Sky" in 1995 and over the years, Punjabi featured in popular shows such as "Kasam Se", "Kkusum", "Dekho Magar Pyaar Se" and "Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat" among others.

Punjabi also appeared in multiple reality shows such as "Fear Factor", "Mr. & Miss TV", "Paisa Bhari Padega" and "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa".

In 2011, he won the Shah Rukh Khan-hosted reality game show, "Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout", an Indian version of US series of the same name.

Kushal’s friend, actor Karanvir Bohra, expressed his shock on Instagram and wrote, "Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya."

Kushal had tied the knot with his European girlfriend Audrey Dolhen in 2015, with whom he has a three-year-old son Kian. Kushal's last Instagram story and post is a picture of himself with his son, Kian. As per sources, in his suicide note he wrote that nobody should be blamed for his death in his suicide note. He has apparently also mentioned in his one-and-a-half page note that 50 percent of his property/assets should be equally distributed among his parents and sister and the remaining 50 percent should be given to his son.

A post shared by Kushal Punjabi. (@itsme_kushalpunjabi) on

The news seems to have shocked many in the television industry as most considered him a 'positive' person. Several television stars such as Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, Shweta Tiwari, Jay Bhanushali and Baba Sehgal also expressed grief over Kushal Punjabi's sudden death.


Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kushal Punjabi suicide Kushal Punjabi dead Television actor dead
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp