Home Entertainment Hindi

Ananya Panday wraps up shooting of 'Khaali Peeli'

The 21-year-old actor announced the last working day of the shoot by sharing a picture on Instagram.

Published: 28th December 2019 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday ( Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ananya Panday on Saturday announced the wrap-up of the shooting of her upcoming film -' Khaali Peeli' on social media.

The 21-year-old actor announced the last working day of the shoot by sharing a picture on Instagram along with a caption that read, "Last working day of 2019 can't wait for what 2020 has in store for us. #KhaaliPeeli"

In the picture shared by the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh,' the actor can be seen posing along Ishaan Khatter and director Maqbool Khan. The actor is seen donning a white crop top along with white jeans and Ishaan looked dapper in his casual attire.

The Maqbool Khan directorial has 'Dhadak' star Ishan Khatter opposite Ananya and is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zadar and Zee Studios.' Khaali Peeli' is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12 next year.

Ananya, debuted this year in Karan Johar's 'SOTY 2' which also marked the launch of Tara Sutaria.The film was a sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of the Year,' which introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to the celluloid world.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ananya Panday Khaali Peeli
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp