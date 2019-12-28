Home Entertainment Hindi

Birth of niece on my birthday is the best gift: Salman Khan

Incidentally, it was Salman's 54th birthday the same day and the Bollywood superstar says he couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift.

Published: 28th December 2019 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan can't stop gushing about the latest addition to the family -- niece Ayat, who was born to his younger sister Arpita on Friday.

Incidentally, it was Salman's 54th birthday the same day and the Bollywood superstar says he couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift.

Salman took to Twitter to express his emotions. "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!" he wrote.

The actor took out time to interact with the media on the occasion of his birthday. Asked how he got the good news about Ayat, Salman shared: "Today when I woke up in the morning, I checked my phone and I saw Ayat's picture. It was most beautiful thing. I have tweeted about it few hours ago. She is a beautiful kid. After this year, 27th December will no longer be only my birth date," he laughed, adding: "Now I have become everything -- paternal uncle and maternal uncle. I think I couldn't have asked for better gift than this. The best gift our family has got is new born baby in the house. We are very happy. Today, it was all about my birthday, 'Dabangg' and Ayat."

Talking about who named the newborn, Salman said: "There were two names, one was Farah and another one was Ayat. Arpita went ahead with Ayat. Our family members have names that start with either A or S. My father suggested the name."

Celebrities like Genelia Deshmukh, Isabelle Kaif (Katrina Kaif's sister), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Elli Avram and Sophie Choudry have congratulated Arpita and her husband Aayush Sharma for the baby.

Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur, Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda, Elli Avram, Himesh Reshammiya, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pulkit Samrat were among celebrities spotted at Salman's birthday bash last night.

He cut a four-tier cake with Arpita and Ayush's son Ahil in his arms, a video of which has gone viral.

Earlier, soon after Ayat was born, Arpita shared a photo of the newborn that had these words written on it: "Our little princess has arrived - Ayat Sharma". She also captioned the picture: "Welcoming our daughter into the world. Grateful and overjoyed."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salman Khan Salman Khan birthday
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp