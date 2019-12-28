Electric feel

By Express News Service

As a part of its CSR initiative, ‘Let’s Heal the Planet’, Gurugram-based electric vehicle startup Evolet India, a part of Rissala Electric Motors Pvt Ltd, has taken a pledge to plant and maintain a tree for every e-scooter it sells. This was announced by Evolet India CEO Sqn Ldr (retd) Prerna Chaturvedi at the promotion event of Bollywood film Sab Kushal Mangal in Gurugram on Thursday.

The company has allocated 100 acres of land near Karnal, Haryana for this initiative. Only indigenous trees will be planted in the area to help promote the growth of native ecosystems.

“This innovative mode of transportation will make the concept of electric bikes even greener and more attractive by planting and maintaining trees with the support of our customers,” said Chaturvedi.

“We all are aware of the harmful fumes coming out of the fossil fuel-based vehicles. E-scooters not only help curtail noise and air pollution but also are more pocket-friendly. This initiative is a step towards raising awareness,” said Bollywood film producer Nitin Manmohan.