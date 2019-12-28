Home Entertainment Hindi

Surekha Sikri recites Blake's poetry for Janhvi Kapoor

The veteran actress returns to screen in the Netflix horror anthology "Ghost Stories". She features in the segment directed by Zoya Akhtar, of the four-segment film.

Published: 28th December 2019 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri (Left) and Janhvi Kapoor (Right)

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri (Left) and Janhvi Kapoor (Right) (Photos | Youtube screengrab, Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: It rarely happens that at the age of 74, even after suffering from a brain stroke, an actress appears as graceful, energetic and passionate about life as a youngster. It also rarely happens that an auditorium full of people gives her a standing ovation when the actress, wheel-chair bound, receives her third National Film Award. Surekha Sikri has been through both these realities.

The veteran actress returns to screen in the Netflix horror anthology "Ghost Stories". She features in the segment directed by Zoya Akhtar, of the four-segment film. Zoya's story also features Janhvi Kapoor.

"Zoya is more complex than you see her. She is very poetic and she has feelings for things around her. The poem by Robert Frost that has been used in the film was so beautiful. I recited it and she used it aptly in the film," Surekha tells IANS with a smile, adding: "I also wanted to recite the poetry of William Blake for Janhvi. Can I do it now?"

And then she recited "The Sick Rose" for her young co-star.

The poem was written in 1794 and, through the symbols of rose and worm, it narrates how intense experience preys upon unpolluted innocence.

"Ghost Stories" consists of four short films directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Zoya. It streams January 1 onwards.

Zoya's story revolves around a bed-ridden old lady who was beautiful in her youth and has lived a wholesome life. In her old age, when a nurse (played by Janhvi) comes to take care of her for three days, mysterious things start happening.

"It is a very real character in many ways. I often wonder what the subtext would be. I want people to find out instead of me unveiling the story to you," says Surekha, who has received National Awards for "Tamas", "Mammo" and "Badhaai Ho".

Zoya said: "I always wanting to work with her and almost got her on board for 'Gully Boy'. But she was occupied with Amit (Sharma)'s 'Badhaai Ho'. So, her dates didn't match then, but I wanted to get her for my new project. Luckily when I approached her for 'Ghost Stories', she liked the part and agreed to do it."

Although the filmmaker was initially worried about Surekha's health condition, she was impressed and inspired by the senior actress's enthusiasm. "Surekha is a true artist and a champion. Literally, nothing can come in between her passion to perform," said Zoya.

Asked about her health, Surekha said: "My health is fine but I am irritated being disabled in this fashion. Every condition has its own purpose. I know that I have the good wishes and positivity of so many people and that is why I am safe. I have so many wellwishers and I am thankful to them for their prayers."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Surekha Sikri Janhvi Kapoor
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp