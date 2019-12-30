Home Entertainment Hindi

In 2019, 'Avengers: Endgame' sold most online tickets in India followed by 'URI'

The data on ticket sales was released by the popular online platform BookmyShow.

Published: 30th December 2019 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

(L) Poster of avengers: Endgame and poster of Uri.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" was the highest-selling movie in India this year, in terms of online ticketing.

Every Marvel superhero from Iron Man and Thor to Captain America and Black Widow, assembled one last time to save the world from the supervillain Thanos with "Avengers: Endgame", which shattered several box office records. Helmed by the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, the film marked the end of the third Marvel phase. It released in India in April.

The data on ticket sales was released by the popular online platform BookmyShow. In 2019, BookMyShow hosted over 1880 films across languages and "Avengers: Endgame", selling over 8.6 million tickets, has ended up the highest-selling Hollywood movie. It is followed by the Vicky Kaushal-starrer "URI: The Surgical Strike", with over 5.7 million tickets sold on the platform.

This was followed by "Kabir Singh", "Saaho", "War", "The Lion King" and "Mission Mangal".

According to the data, the demand for Hindi film grew 12 per cent since last year. Films in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Marathi were among the top regional films. It also showed that the demand for Malayalam movies rose by 108 per cent, followed by English at 45 per cent and Hindi at 25 per cent.

Actor Akshay Kumar's films sold 9.2 million tickets while Ayushmann Khurrana's films sold 6.3 million tickets overall.

In terms of live entertainment, the number of international live events listed on BookMyShow grew by 62 per cent in 2019. It also highlighted that the appetite for international live events grew significantly at 119 per cent. The popular events included: U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2019, NBA India Games 2019 and Aziz Ansari's show.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame BookMyShow
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp