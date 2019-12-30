Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty shares glimpse of his cop universe

By Express News Service

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi is set for release on March 27. The upcoming film stars Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, who is joined in his crime-fighting adventures by Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) and Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh).

In a video, the makers shared a glimpse of Rohit’s emergent cop universe. The teaser was released to mark one year of Simmba and features footage from previous films as well as a quick look into the new entry.

Katrina Kaif plays the female lead in Sooryavanshi. The film is the fourth instalment in Rohit’s cop series. The idea of a crossover franchise was first introduced in Simmba (2018), featuring cameo appearances by Ajay and Akshay.

Sooryavanshi was shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangkok. The film also stars Neena Gupta as Akshay’s mother.

Rohit Shetty’s upcoming projects are Golmaal 5 and Singham 3. The filmmaker is also producing an upcoming remake of Satte Pe Satta, to be directed by Farah Khan.