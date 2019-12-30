Home Entertainment Hindi

With three blockbusters, Bhumi Pednekar gave the box office Rs 300 crore in 2019

She had four releases in 2019 - 'Son Chiriya', 'Saand Ki Aankh', 'Bala' and 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'.

NEW DELHI: The year 2019 has been a spectacular year for Bhumi Pednekar with four well-performing films, including three hits, delivering a total of almost Rs 300 crore globally.

"It has been a fantastic year for me creatively. All my films have presented me with new challenges. I'm thankful to audiences for loving my performances. They keep me motivated to push myself further," Bhumi said of her stellar run at the box office.

In India, Bhumi's films have so far made Rs 255 and counting while overseas gross is upwards of Rs 28 crore with 'Pati, Patni aur Woh' still running in theatres.

"It has been an honour to bring all the characters to life and it has taken a lot out of me because I'm an emotional actor. I look to hunt for the best scripts and when I find them I give my 200 percent. So, the attachment is deeper and that makes me push myself harder," said Pednekar.

She will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht', Alankrita Srivastava's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh' and Akshay Kumar's 'Durgavati'.

