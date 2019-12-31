Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone reveals why she became a part of 'Chhapaak'

The movie 'Chhapaak' is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi who was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005 when she was 15. Padukone portrays the character of Laxmi in the film.

Published: 31st December 2019

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Deepika Padukone who is currently on a promotion spree for her upcoming film 'Chhapaak' on Tuesday said that she wishes to create an impact on the society with the film.

"I wanted to work in this film and produce this film because the more this story reaches people the more it is good for society, the country, and the world," the actor told ANI.

"It is important to deliver the message that Laxmi and other survivors are an inspiration to us. I wanted to make this film to show what these survivors had made out of their life after going through such incidents," she added.

Speaking about society's behaviour towards acid-attack survivors, the 'Padmaavat' actor said, "as a society, we do not treat them equally, we treat them as disabled people. Their life is not different but just like ours and we should treat them like we want to be treated."

"It is very important for them to be treated without sympathy and equally," added Padukone.

Elaborating on the film, the actor said that there are a lot of small but impactful societal messages that the team has tried to portray and deliver through the film.

Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries and she later took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns against such attacks.

Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family. Laxmi is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.

Penned by Atika Chohan, 'Chhapaak' is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vikrant Massey opposite Deepika.

