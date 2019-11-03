WATCH | Shah Rukh Khan becomes first Bollywood celeb to feature on Burj Khalifa

Home Entertainment Hindi

Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's name to mark his 54th birthday on 2 November 2019. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

DUBAI: Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's name to mark his 54th birthday on Saturday.

world's tallest building illuminated with the message, "Happy birthday to the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan" and a spectacular fountain show with his song "Dhoom tana tana" from "Om Shanti Om" playing in the background.

SRK, who is the brand ambassador for Dubai Tourism, shared the video clip on Instagram.

"To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr. Mohamed Alabbar and Burj Khalifa ...Emaar Dubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the tallest I have ever been. Love you Dubai. It's my birthday and I'm the guest," he captioned the video.

Dubai's tribute to SRK left fans, including actors Rishi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh impressed.

Ranveer Singh wrote: ""Haaaaaaa. This is too cool, bhai."

Rishi Kapoor wished SRK and said he has made India proud. "For me this is so wonderful. Shah Rukh in his early years, started his career with me in "Deewaana". And now to see him at his pinnacle is so joyous and commendable. You make India proud, Shah Rukh (achcha hua na Gauri ooparwale ne tumhari naheen sunni lol) Belated birthday," Rishi tweeted.

