Want to play good characters to make AbRam understand why people love me: Shah Rukh Khan

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan believes his son AbRam still doesn't relate to the fandom he enjoys, and the superstar plans to play a "good character in a commercial film" to make his youngest child understand the reason for people's love.

The actor, who turned 54 on Saturday, celebrated his birthday with thousands of fans at St Andrew's Auditorium in suburban Bandra.

During the interaction with fans, Shah Rukh shared a conversation he had with his elder son Aryan last year.

"When they (Aryan and Suhana) were growing up, they saw 'Baazigar' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', but AbRam should get a good character in commercial film that after watching it, he would feel that his father is a big star.

"Aryan said that in the next three-four years I should make such a great film that AbRam knows why so many people love me. I will work very hard to make sure I can have some new characters," the star said.

Shah Rukh, who tasted stardom with grey roles in "Baazigar", "Anjaam" and "Darr", said he never liked the "hero type" characters.

"I don't like the hero type. When I had started in the film industry and the first interview that I gave I said, 'I have come here to play character roles'. My friends like Vivek Vaswani and producer were upset with me. My idea is if within a hero's role I can add a new dimension to the character, otherwise I feel, all the young boys and girls in creative field, you will not have enough at your disposal to learn from filmmakers like me and other actors if we don't do something new."

