Grateful to have a Netflix film in my kitty: Sapna Pabbi on 'Drive'

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive is revving on Netflix since November 1. The Dharma Productions film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk in the lead roles. London-born Sapna made her Bollywood debut in Khamoshiyan (2015) and has appeared in the web shows Breathe, The Trip, Reunion and Bombers. In Drive, she essays Naina, a member of a street racing gang planning a heist at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Naina is quite a badass, or is meant to be on the outside, but a big softy on the inside just like her boyfriend and partner in crime Bikki,” Sapna said.

“It was fun to play a character with a slight catty edge, as I’ve never really explored that personality on screen before. I’m super grateful to have a Dharma and Netflix film in my kitty.”

After Drive, Sapna will be seen in Inside Edge 2. The returning season of the Amazon Prime show also stars Richa Chadha, Angad Bedi and Sayani Gupta.

“My character in Inside edge 2 is a lead and pivotal to the storyline and carries one of the main branches of the show. I can’t reveal too much yet, but she’s definitely a breath of fresh air.”

Additionally, Sapna has shot for a special appearance in Anurag Kashyap’s next. “I’ve just wrapped a cameo in London with one of my favourite directors — Anurag Kashyap! Working with him was always a dream, grateful that it’s come true. I am starting another OTT series soon and a feature in the next couple of months.”

Asked for TV recommendations, Sapna lists off: “Being from England, I’ve grown up on some really amazing shows like the Inbetweeners, Skins and Shameless. However, I think Friends has been my permanent favourite. Currently, I’m waiting for the third seasons of Fleabag and The Crown.”