Aamir Khan unveils logo of Forrest Gump adaptation 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Directed by Advait Chandan of 'Secret Superstar' fame, and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film will release on Christmas 2020.

Published: 06th November 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood's superstar Aamir Khan on Wednesday unveiled the logo of "Laal Singh Chaddha", which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Aamir on Wednesday took to Twitter to share the film's logo. The short clip has music composer Pritam's soundtrack. It shows a feather flying in the sky.

He captioned the video: "Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum"

The film is an adaptation of "Forrest Gump", Robert Zemeckis' multiple Oscar-winning film which was released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks with Robin Wright.

WATCH FORREST GUMP TRAILER: 

The actor will co-produce the Hindi adaptation along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Apparently, Aamir has lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his title role of "Laal Singh Chaddha".

Directed by Advait Chandan of "Secret Superstar" fame, and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film will release on Christmas 2020.

Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha Forrest Gump hindi
