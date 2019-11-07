Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet to appear in a cross-border love story

Home Entertainment Hindi

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet will star in an untitled family dramedy, which will be directed by debutante Kaashvie Nair, daughter of filmmaker Shashilal K Nair.

Arjun says he was hooked to the script on the first narration.

By Express News Service

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet will star in an untitled family dramedy, which will be directed by debutante Kaashvie Nair, daughter of filmmaker Shashilal K Nair. Kaashvie and her team have completed the recce and are in the final stages of preparation. The film will be co-produced by Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar, and John Abraham and go on floors this month. 

Speaking about the story, Nikkhil says, “It is a coming-of-age, cross-border love story, beautifully written by Anuja Chauhan, Amitosh Nagpal, and Kaashvie. It will be shot extensively in Punjab and Los Angeles and will feature Arjun and Rakul in never-seen-before avatars. We will be locking the title and the release date soon.” 

Arjun says he was hooked to the script on the first narration. “I have grown up in a joint family so I understood that it’s the biggest pillar of love, strength and support. That’s the essence of our film, which has its heart in the right place. I’m having a blast even during the prep.” While Rakul Preet will next be seen in Marjaavan, Arjun awaits the release of Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, in which he portrays Maratha warrior Sadashivrao Bhau.

