Ajay Devgn to make biopic on the Ramsay Brothers

Ajay Devgn and producer Priti Sinha have acquired the rights for a biopic on the Ramsay Brothers. Titled The Ramsay Biopic, the film is written by Ritesh Shah.

The Ramsay Brothers were a team comprising seven siblings who pioneered a genre of low-budget horror films through the 70s and 80s. Their notable works include Veerana, Purana Mandir, and Zee Horror Show (1993-2001).

Tulsi Ramsay, the eldest brother, passed away in 2018, followed by his younger brother Shyam in September this year.

Talking about the project, Priti shared that every member of the Ramsay family instilled their faith in them by giving them the biopic rights.

“Ajay and I are honoured and excited to depict the fascinating journey of passion, hardships and immense success of three generations of the Ramsay family who successfully set up the horror empire in India.”