Shivaleeka Oberoi to star opposite Vidyut Jammwal in 'Khuda Hafiz'

Even before the release of her debut film, Yeh Saali Aashiqui, newcomer Shivaleeka Oberoi has bagged her second film. She will be starring opposite Vidyut Jammwal in the upcoming romantic thriller Khuda Hafiz. Directed by Faruk Kabir, the film went on floors in Uzbekistan last month.

Speaking about her role, Shivaleeka shared, “I am really thankful to (producer) Kumar Mangat for showing faith in me. It’s wonderful to be working with an actor of Vidyut’s caliber and experience. I am learning a lot and it’s a role very different from what I have portrayed in my first film which makes it all the more challenging.”

Khuda Hafiz revolves around Vidyut’s character who searches for his missing wife. The film also stars Aahana Kumra as an Arab agent. Shivakeela is paired opposite Vardhan Puri in Yeh Saali Aashiqui. The film hits screens on November 22.