Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana registers career-best opening with 'Bala'

The day one earning of 'Bala' beats the first-day collection of his last release, 'Dream Girl' ((Rs 10.05 crore).

Published: 09th November 2019 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana's new film "Bala" saw a first-day collection of Rs 10.15 crore on Friday, which marks the actor's biggest opening-day haul ever.

The day one earning of "Bala" beats the first-day collection of his last release, "Dream Girl" ((Rs 10.05 crore).

ALSO READ: 'Bala' review - Hindi cinema hasn’t yet lost its bite

"With 'Bala', we are sending out some really strong and powerful social messages in the most entertaining manner possible and I'm delighted that the film has instantly connected with audiences on day one," said Ayushmann.

"I only hope that the film entertains the whole of India because only this way we will be able to communicate everything that 'Bala' is trying to say and spark a thought shift," added the actor, who plays a man suffering from premature balding in the film that released on November 8.

He calls the script of "Bala" one of "my most precious scripts to date", adding: "I'm really happy with the love and adulation that our film is getting".

Ayushmann credits the entire team of "Bala" for the film's fantastic start.

"I share this moment with my director, the supremely talented and intelligent Amar Kaushik, my producer Dinesh Vijan, my two leading ladies who really gave Bala a run for his money - Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, all the other fantastic cast members and the entire team of the film that believed in the vision and worked tirelessly to achieve it," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana Bala Bala review
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp