B-Town hails Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue

From Taapsee Pannu to Farhan Akhtar, bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to react on Supreme Court's latest Ayodhya Verdict

Published: 09th November 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

From (left to right) Farhan Akhtar, Nimrat Kaur and Taapsee Pannu (Photos | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu and Madhur Bhandarkar on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya case, and requested people to respect the court's decision.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to form a trust within three months, which will build a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The Sunni Waqf Board, which was a party to the seven-decade-old title suit, should be given an alternate five-acre land at some other suitable place for construction of a mosque, a five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said in a unanimous judgement.

Soon after the verdict #AyodhyaCase started trending. Bollywood celebrities, too, took to Twitter to share their opinion on the historic judgement.

Here are some reactions from B-Town:

Taapsee Pannu: #AYODHYAVERDICT hail Supreme Court! Let the needful be done. Now moving towards working on issues that will help our nation become the BEST place to LIVE in.

Nimrat Kaur: No better words possible for this landmark day. Much has already been lost in the name of God...no deity nor community desires any of that. May respect and harmony win biggest. #AyodhaVerdict.

Vivek Anand Oberoi: No one could have said it better than the great father of our nation! Let us honour the Mahatma by keeping peace and staying united always #RamMandir #BabriMasjid #AyodhyaJudgment #AyodhaVerdict.

Hansal Mehta: Waqt lagta hai, par ho jaata hai. The Supreme Court has delivered its verdict on a longstanding dispute over land title. Respect the law, accept the verdict and ignore those who will try to gain political capital or TRPs from this. It really is time to move on.

Farhan Akhtar: Humble request to all concerned, please respect the Supreme Court verdict on #AyodhyaCase today. Accept it with grace if it goes for you or against you. Our country needs to move on from this as one people. Jai Hind.

Kunal Kapoor: This is a time for peace and healing. Let's be sensitive to each other and build a more inclusive and unified India #AYODHYAVERDICT.

Madhur Bhandarkar: Welcome the fair verdict over the #AyodhyaCase by Hon. Supreme Court. Finally the long-pending issue will be resolved now.

