Got to see Bhansali's musical side in 'Saawariya': Rani Mukerji

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Saawariya" hit the screens on November 9, 2007. Actress Rani Mukerji, who had played an important role in the film, says she got a chance to see the director's musical side in the movie that launched actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in Bollywood.

"I remember having a blast with Sanjay, specially the song 'Chhabeela' which was choreographed by none other than Saroj Khan. It's always a pleasure working with Sarojji and that song was real fun because before that I had worked with Sanjay in 'Black'," Rani said.

"This time, I was working with Sanjay in a different set-up, I got to see his musical side and how he is during a song shoot and also Sonam and Ranbir were new so, it was spending time with them on sets and just see Ranbir grow as an actor in that film," she added.

Rani had done a cameo as Gulab, a prostitute, in "Saawariya". The actress was floored with Bhansali's vision for Gulab.

"That character was quite charming, so all the scenes that I did in 'Saawariya' have been really memorable - the whole get up, the whole look was amazing and Sanjay had a clear vision of how he wants me in his film. I think for the first time I played a character like that and I thoroughly enjoyed it," she said.

Bhansali has composed music for his movies such as "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat".