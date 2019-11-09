Home Entertainment Hindi

Shivaleeka to star opposite Jammwal in Khuda Hafiz

Directed by Faruk Kabir, the film went on floors in Uzbekistan last month. 

Published: 09th November 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Khuda Hafiz revolves around Jammwal ’s character as he searches for his missing wife.

Khuda Hafiz revolves around Jammwal ’s character as he searches for his missing wife.

By Express News Service

Ahead of her debut film Yeh Saali Aashiqui, newcomer Shivaleeka Oberoi has bagged her second film Khuda Hafiz. She will be starring opposite Vidyut Jammwal in the film, a romantic thriller. Directed by Faruk Kabir, the film went on floors in Uzbekistan last month. 

Speaking about her role, she said, “I am really thankful to (producer) Kumar Mangat for showing faith in me. It’s wonderful to be working with an actor of Jammwal’s caliber and experience. I am learning a lot and this role is very different from what I have portrayed in my first film which makes it all the more challenging.” Khuda Hafiz revolves around Jammwal ’s character as he searches for his missing wife.

The film also stars Aahana Kumra as an Arab agent.                         

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khuda Hafiz Faruk Kabir
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp