Shivaleeka to star opposite Jammwal in Khuda Hafiz

By Express News Service

Ahead of her debut film Yeh Saali Aashiqui, newcomer Shivaleeka Oberoi has bagged her second film Khuda Hafiz. She will be starring opposite Vidyut Jammwal in the film, a romantic thriller. Directed by Faruk Kabir, the film went on floors in Uzbekistan last month.

Speaking about her role, she said, “I am really thankful to (producer) Kumar Mangat for showing faith in me. It’s wonderful to be working with an actor of Jammwal’s caliber and experience. I am learning a lot and this role is very different from what I have portrayed in my first film which makes it all the more challenging.” Khuda Hafiz revolves around Jammwal ’s character as he searches for his missing wife.



The film also stars Aahana Kumra as an Arab agent.