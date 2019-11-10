Home Entertainment Hindi

Home Turf: Shreya Dev Dube shares insight on the cinematography of 'Cat Sticks'

After doing the international circuit, Cat Sticks comes home to the Kolkata International Film Festival. A chat with Director of Photography, Shreya Dev Dube.

Published: 10th November 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the film, Cat Sticks

A still from the film, Cat Sticks

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Can you tell us an anecdote from the shoot?
I can’t really think of anything in particular. But the actors might have many anecdotes to share. Most of them lost plenty of weight. They didn’t really shower for days and often stole from shops but soon had to go return it and explain themselves to the shopkeeper which you can imagine was a bit complicated. 

Not many cinematographers in India are experimenting with the play of light and shadow. While undertaking this task, how did you balance it? What are the techniques—professional or ‘jugaad’—that you incorporated?

All DOPs (Directors of Photography) have to work with light and shadow to some extent. But you are right to say that in this film there is a plenty of negative space within the frame. We were shooting at night and that gave me a chance to use shadows creatively. I tried to amplify the idea of the two sides of the addict (as shown in the film). Through the film the shadows of the actor played an important role in planning my lighting and frame. If this film was shot in daylight, I can imagine it turning out to be an entirely different movie. And then for the final look of the image we worked with Sidhant Meer who, I think, is one of the finest colourists in India today. 

What was the biggest hurdle you faced? 
We were using rain machines because a large portion of the film is in the rain. Sometimes we would run out of water and then were forced to shoot some parts of the film in just one or two takes. But other than that it truly was a pleasure to shoot.

A cinematographer you admire and why? 
I have so many cinematographers I admire. Christopher Doyle, Roger Deakins, Subrata Mitra, Santosh Sivan, Bradford Young. I recently saw a film called Swallow which was shot by a female DOP called Kate Arizmendi. I thought the use of colour was incredible. Priya Seth is another DOP who has worked in films such as Barah Aana and Chef.  She has been a big support for me. She is always generous with her wisdom.

What are you working on next?
I just wrapped a Tamil feature film directed by Raja Ramamurthy and a short film called Bittu which has been directed by my sister, Karishma Dube. These days I’m operating the camera on the sets of A Suitable Boy directed by Mira Nair.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cat Sticks Shreya Dev Dube
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp