Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajkummar Rao has his fanboy moment with SRK

The actor, who considers Shah Rukh his inspiration, seems to be on cloud nine and elated in the clip wherein the 'DDLJ' star can be seen mimicking a dialogue of Rajkummar's flick 'Stree'.

Published: 10th November 2019 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

The 54-year-old star hilariously repeats along with the 'Newton' actor 'Vicky, please'.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Rajkummar Rao can't keep calm after having a fanboy moment with Bollywood's 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan, and his latest picture is proof!

The actor, who considers Shah Rukh his inspiration, seems to be on cloud nine and elated in the clip wherein the 'DDLJ' star can be seen mimicking a dialogue of Rajkummar's flick 'Stree'.

In the funny video, the 54-year-old star hilariously repeats along with the 'Newton' actor "Vicky, please".

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old actor shared the clip and wrote, "Since childhood, I've been saying his dialogues. What a wonderful feeling when he decides to say my dialogue this time. There's is no one like you @iamsrk sir. You've inspired me to become an actor. Biggest fan ever. #Stree."

Rajkummar was last seen in 'Made In China' also starring Mouni Roy.

The film has been helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller 'Wrong Side Raju'. Dinesh Vijan is producing the flick.

'Roof-Afza' is another upcoming film that the actor would be seen in. The film also stars Bollywood starlet Jahnvi Kapoor. The shoot for the film began in June and is all set to release on April 17, next year.

He will also essay the lead role in 'Turram Khan' opposite Nushrat Bharucha. The film will hit the screens on January 31. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bollywood Made In China Rajkummar Rao
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Saryu Aarti was conducted to mark the Ayodhya verdict. (Photo | EPS/Sana Shakil)
Ayodhya after Verdict: Devotees gather at river Saryu for special aarti
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp