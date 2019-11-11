Lata Mangeshkar in ICU, sister Usha says she is recovering

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit late Sunday night after she complained of breathing problems. Family sources on Monday said the 90-year-old singer was fine and was recovering.

Mangeshkar’s younger sister Usha said the singer had a viral infection and should be discharged by Tuesday.“Lata didi is under observation at the hospital. She is doing absolutely fine and is stable. She is likely to be discharged by tomorrow,” said her younger sister Usha Mangeshkar.

“She had a viral infection and experienced breathlessness. Hence she was taken to the hospital at around 1.30 am. She is now recovering. We thought it’s better to treat her at a hospital because of the viral infection, so she is there for today,” she adeded.

In a career spanning over seven decades, the Indore-born Mangeshkar has lent her voice to lakhs of songs in over 1,000 Hindi films as well as in various regional and foreign languages. She recorded her last song, a tribute to the Army, this year. Her last full album in 2004 was Veer-Zaara when she was 75. She started her journey as a playback singer in 1942 with Vasant Joglekar’s Marathi movie Kiti Hasaal.

Mangeshkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country, in 2001. She was given the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989.

(With PTI inputs)