Vivaan Shah stars in Akshay Ditti’s social drama 'Coat'

The first-look poster of Vivaan Shah’s Coat is out. Set in Bihar, the film tells the story of a Dalit boy who wishes to own a coat.

Directed by Akshay Ditti, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Sonal Jha, Pooja Pandey, Navin Prakash, Badal Rajpoot. The social drama is narrated by veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.

Vivaan made his acting debut in 7 Khoon Maaf. He has appeared in the films Happy New Year, Bombay Velvet and Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana. Speaking about Coat, Vivaan said, “This film was special in terms of me being able to stretch my acting abilities and play a character who was completely outside the realm of my experience. crew.” Coat is expected to release by the end of this year. Vivaan is a part of Mira Nair’s upcoming BBC series, A Suitable Boy.